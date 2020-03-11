Amazon Quiz Answers 11 March: Winner Will Get A LG W30 Pro

Q1. Taika Waititi recently made history as the first person from which ethnicity to win an Oscar, as he won for Best Adapted Screenplay?

Answer- Maori

Q2. The very popular play Piya Behrupiya directed by Atul Kumar is an adaptation of which Shakespeare work?

Answer- Twelfth Night

Q3. Mom and Dad have four daughters, and each daughter has one brother. How many people are there in the family?

Answer- Seven

Q4. Who recently launched an upgraded geo-imaging web portal called Bhuvan Panchayat 3.0?

Answer- ISRO

Q5. The upcoming film ‘The New Mutants’ is part of which movie franchise?

Answer- X Men