Amazon Quiz Answers 11 March: Winner Will Get A LG W30 Pro
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Amazon quiz prize, check below Amazon Quiz answers for 11 March 2020.
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: LG W30 Pro Smartphone
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 11 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon LG W30 Pro Smartphone Quiz Answers 11 March 2020
Q1. Taika Waititi recently made history as the first person from which ethnicity to win an Oscar, as he won for Best Adapted Screenplay?
Answer- Maori
Q2. The very popular play Piya Behrupiya directed by Atul Kumar is an adaptation of which Shakespeare work?
Answer- Twelfth Night
Q3. Mom and Dad have four daughters, and each daughter has one brother. How many people are there in the family?
Answer- Seven
Q4. Who recently launched an upgraded geo-imaging web portal called Bhuvan Panchayat 3.0?
Answer- ISRO
Q5. The upcoming film ‘The New Mutants’ is part of which movie franchise?
Answer- X Men
- Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
