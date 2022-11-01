All Saints' Day 2022: Date, History, Significance and Why Do People Celebrate It

All Saint's Day is celebrated every year on 1 November, just after Halloween. It is also referred to as 'Hallowmas' 'Feast of All Saints', and 'All Hallows’ Day'. Christians observe All Saints Day Holiday and offer special prayers in Church to commemorate and honour the dead people who have been beatified and are now in heaven.

Christians celebrate many feasts throughout the year to pay tribute to saints. But All Saints' Day is specifically observed to recognize the departed souls of saints that have reached heaven.

Although, the festival of All Saints' Day is celebrated across the world, it is majorly observed in Mexico. The Mexican people celebrate All Saints' Day as 'Día de los Muertos'.

Let's read about the history and significance of All Saints Day.