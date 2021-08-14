75th Independence Day: Here's How You Can Celebrate 15th August at Home

Independence Day is celebrated every year on 15 August. This day marks end of British rule in India.

This year, we will be celebrating 75th year of our Independence from British rule. Britishers ruled India for almost 200 year. The road to freedom was long, tiresome and the one in which many freedom fighters had to sacrifice their lives.

Therefore, this day play a very important role in modern India.

Independence Day is also a public holiday. Many people, on this day, go out to watch parade at their nearby Independence Day ceremony venues. People also celebrate this day at their homes, with family, friends, relative, neighbors, etc. But since last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, general public is not allowed at the parade venue(s). Other public places are likely to stay close as well due the pandemic.