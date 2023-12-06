7 Best Picnic Spots In Delhi NCR

Delhi has always been filled with the fragrance of love and romance. The aroma of love can be felt across everyone and in every corner of Delhi. Despite being one of the historical cities in India, it has always been a task to choose the right picnic place to hang out with friends and family or take college and school students.
India is a country known for its cultures and traditions. Some places in India itself reflect all the specialties of India where one would not only be getting a chance for exploration but also enjoying its silence and royalty. Besides the calorie-laden food and colorful winter wear, Delhi winters are best for one more reason - Delhi parks and gardens. Since it is the perfect time to be outdoors, the best place to get your fill of vitamin D while having a great time is the parks and gardens of Delhi.
So whether you are looking for a picnic spot for a family or friends, couples or students, or want to have a peaceful me-time amidst nature, Delhi parks are the best bet. Besides concrete buildings and heritage monuments, the capital city of Delhi is renowned for its list of gardens and parks too.
1. Nehru Park- Nehru Park is one of the famous parks in Delhi. The ambiance of this park makes it one of the best picnic spots in Delhi. It is the best spot for those who seek peace and open space. People who live in embassies close by visit here for jogging, walking, and simply relaxing. It is also popular among college students and school students who just want to hang out with their friends and want to enjoy their picnic. To make it an even more charming attraction in Delhi, cultural events are held here from time to time.
2. Lodhi Garden- Lodhi Gardens in Delhi is a well-known picnic place in Delhi. People visit here to enjoy morning walks and do some yoga. Families and couples also visit here to have their time in the peaceful ambiance. Some of the attractions at Lodhi Garden are Bara Gumbad, a three-domed mosque, Shish Gumbad, Athpula or Eight Pier Bridge, a lake, a glasshouse, and National Bonsai Park.
3. Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary - Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary at the Ridge of Aravali Hill is the best option to plan a perfect weekend getaway from Delhi. It is one of the great picnic places in Delhi NCR to enjoy the day with family or friends and witness beautiful birds and various reptiles, mammals, and amphibians. One can spot several species of trees, butterflies, mammals, and more. People can also take a look at the breathtaking Asola Lake view.
4. Garden of 5 Senses - Garden of 5 Senses is not just a park but a place full of exciting activities that keep every visitor thrilled. Garden of Five Senses is categorized into distinct areas and is one of the best places to visit in Delhi for picnics. Khas Bagh and the fountain tree are the highlights of this garden. There is also a food court and shopping court in the heart of the garden that offers visitors a great time.
5. Mehrauli Archaeological Park- Mehrauli Archaeological Park is one of the historical sites in Delhi. It has worn-out tombs of many historic figures like Balban, Quli Khans, and Sufi poet Jamali. Balban’s Tomb, Rajon Ki Baoli, Lal Kot Qila Rai Pithora, Quli Khan’s Tomb, Boat House, Jamali Kamali Masjid, and Tomb are the attractions of Mehrauli Archaeological Park.
6. Sunder Nursery- Sunder Nursery in Delhi takes the breath away of all its visitors with its gardens and biodiversity. It is listed among the 100 World’s Greatest Places of 2018 by Time Magazine. This makes it one of the most significant picnic spots in Delhi. Adjoining Humayun’s Tomb, it is a nature treat and has recreational activities as well.
7. India Gate- India Gate is one of the most favored picnic spots in Delhi. The magnificent structure of India Gate is accompanied by beautiful lawns where visitors can set up their little picnic station. There are tons of distractions at India Gate in Delhi like small rides, pony rides, and snack vendors that keep their visitors captivated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)