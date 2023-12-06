7 Best Picnic Spots In Delhi NCR

Delhi has always been filled with the fragrance of love and romance. The aroma of love can be felt across everyone and in every corner of Delhi. Despite being one of the historical cities in India, it has always been a task to choose the right picnic place to hang out with friends and family or take college and school students.

India is a country known for its cultures and traditions. Some places in India itself reflect all the specialties of India where one would not only be getting a chance for exploration but also enjoying its silence and royalty. Besides the calorie-laden food and colorful winter wear, Delhi winters are best for one more reason - Delhi parks and gardens. Since it is the perfect time to be outdoors, the best place to get your fill of vitamin D while having a great time is the parks and gardens of Delhi.

So whether you are looking for a picnic spot for a family or friends, couples or students, or want to have a peaceful me-time amidst nature, Delhi parks are the best bet. Besides concrete buildings and heritage monuments, the capital city of Delhi is renowned for its list of gardens and parks too.