Here's a List of 20 Best Father's Day Quotes for Your Dad
Father's Day 2021 is being celebrated on Sunday 20 June.
20 Best Father's Day Quotes 2021: Father's Day is celebrated every year on third Sunday of June. The day is observed to mark and acknowledge the importance of fathers in their children's life
Fathers play a very significant roles in their child's life. Their influence can impact and shape their child's future. Children don't look up to their fathers just for financial help, but also for physical and emotional security.
According to some studies, an involved fathers is likely to have an impact on their child's growth. This makes his involvement extremely necessary for child's development.
A lot of famous people have said many thing about fathers and fatherhood. In this article we have curated list of 20 most famous quotes and wishes.
"Any fool can have a child. That doesn't make you a father. It's the courage to raise a child that makes you a father."Barack Obama
"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me."Jim Valvano
"I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future."Liza Minnelli
"My father was a saint. He was the closest thing to a saint that you can find in a normal man."Indira Gandhi
"No man I ever met was my father's equal, and I never loved any other man as much."Hedy Lamarr
"My dad's my best mate, and he always will be."Cher Lloyd
"My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it."Clarence Budington Kelland
"Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right."Wade Boggs
"I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection."Sigmund Freud
"Dad - a son's first hero, a daughter's first love."John Walter Bratonn
"We never know the love of the parent for the child till we become parents."Henry Ward Beecher
"One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters."George Herbert
"It is much easier to become a father than to be one."Kent Nerburn
"It was my father who taught me to value myself. He told me that I was uncommonly beautiful and that I was the most precious thing in his life."Dawn French
“To her, the name of father was another name for love.”Fanny Fern
"A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.”Emile Gaboriau
"Daddies don't just love their children every now and then, it's a love without end."George Strait
“It was times like these when I thought my father, who hated guns and had never been to any wars, was the bravest man who ever lived.”Harper Lee, in To Kill A Mockingbird
"You know, fathers just have a way of putting everything together."Erika Cosby
“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.”Tim Russert
