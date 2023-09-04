Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Date, Time, Rituals, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance, and More: Janmashtami is an important and auspicious festival of Hindus. Known by several names including Krishna Janmashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Sree Jayanthi, and Krishnasthami, the festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Every year, Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad month. However, this year, people are confused about the correct date of Janmashtami, and want to know whether they should celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on 6 or 7 September. Well, this year Janmashtami will be celebrated on both 6th and 7th September because as per Drik Panchang, the Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are falling during the night on Janmashtami.