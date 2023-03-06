10 Best Holi Special Recipes to Try in Holi 2023

1. Thandai- You can use seeds and dried fruits like almonds, cashews. pistachios, fennel seeds, poppy seeds, melon seeds, dried rose petals, sugar, cardamom, and milk. Soak the seeds and nuts to make a fine paste. Now you can add one tablespoon of Thandai paste, sugar, dried rose petals, and rose water to every glass of boiling milk to prepare thndai. Store it in a the refrigerator and serve chill. You can use saffron, or yellow food color for the yellow color in Thandai.

2. Gujiya- You can make the gujiya dough with all purpose flour or combination of all purpose flour and wheat flour with water and ghee. You can mix mawa, milk powder, coconut powder, grinded sugar, and nuts of your choice. You can make small equal parts of the dough and fill the prepared mawa. Then put water on the edges so that the filling doesn't come out. Deep fry the gujiyas in oil and dip it in sugar syrup if you want.

3. Gulab Jamuns- Mix all purpose flour, grated flour, baking powder, cardamom powder, with ghee. Add milk when the dough begins to form and cover the dough with wet cloth for 30 minutes. For sugar syrup, boil water, sugar and cardamom. Use rose water for smell and lemon to prevent formation of sugar crystals while cooling. Make small balls without cracks and fry them until golden. Then put the gulab jamuns into cool sugar syrup.