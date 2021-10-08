UPTET 2021: Registration Process Begins, Exam to be Conducted on 28 November

The UPTET examination is scheduled to be held on 28 November 2021. It will be conducted in two shifts. i.e. from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and 02:30 pm to 5 pm. Admit card for the same will be released on the official website on 17 November, reported Scroll.in.

Earlier, UPTET exam was scheduled to be conducted on 25 July 2021. However, it was postponed in the view of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India.