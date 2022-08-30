UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 19 Posts, Details Here
Candidates can apply for 19 vacancies at upsconline.nic.in till 16 September
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of several posts. These posts include:
Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division)
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I
Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics)
Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Electronics)
Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology)
Rehabilitation Officer
Deputy Director General/Regional Director
Candidates who are interested to apply for the above mentioned posts can apply online on or before 15 September 2022. The candidates won't be able to apply for the recruitment process after 16 September 2022.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division): 01
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I: 04
Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics):01
Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Electronics):03
Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology):03
Rehabilitation Officer:04
Deputy Director General/Regional Director:03
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
Here are the educational qualification required for these posts which are vacant.
Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division): The candidate requires a Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University with more than fifty percent papers in Cultural Anthropology in the final year examination.
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I: The candidate must have done MSc in Chemistry or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects for all three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University.
Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics): The candidate must possess a Master's degree in Physics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects during all three years of a bachelor of science from a recognized University or Institute.
Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Electronics): Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) or Information Technology or Electronics or Electrical and Electronics (EEE) from a recognized University or Institute; A Master degree in Computer Science or Electronics or Forensic Science with Physics as one of the subjects for three years of Bachelor of Science from recognized University or institute would also work.
Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology): Master's degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University or Institute; OR Master's degree in Forensic Science with specialization in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University or Institute.
Rehabilitation Officer: Post Graduate Degree in Social Work/Sociology/Education/Psychology from a recognized university or equivalent.
Deputy Director General/Regional Director: (i) Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university; (ii) Diploma or Certificate of foreign language course, other than English, for a minimum period of six months.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI. The candidate can also use a visa/master credit/debit card.
No fee will be required for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.
How to Apply For UPSC Recruitment 2022?
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Online recruitment application for various recruitment posts'
Click on the 'Apply Now' option.
Fill out all the required details in the application form.
You may have to upload a few documents.
Pay the application fee as mentioned above.
Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
