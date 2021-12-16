ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC NDA and NA II Exam Results Announced, SSB Interview Soon

UPSC NDA and NA 2 Exam was conducted by UPSC on Sunday, 14 November 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 15 December, declared the result of written exam of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA and NA 2 Exam was conducted by UPSC on Sunday, 14 November 2021.
How to Check UPSC NDA and NA 2 Exam Result?

  • Go to the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

  • Click on ‘Written Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2021’ link under ‘What's New’ section on homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on the result link available there

  • You will be directed to the list of candidates selected to for SSB interview

  • Check your roll number

  • Download and save it for future reference

SSB Interview

Selected candidates have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 148th Course and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2 July 2022.

Qualified candidates are required to register themselves online on the official recruitment website of Indian Army, ie, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within two weeks of announcement of written result.

They also have to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.

As of now, the result has been announced in the form of a list of candidates qualified for SSB interview. "The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen days from the date of publication of final result (after concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty days," reads the official notice released by UPSC.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

