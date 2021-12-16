UPSC NDA and NA II Exam Results Announced, SSB Interview Soon

Selected candidates have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 148th Course and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2 July 2022.

Qualified candidates are required to register themselves online on the official recruitment website of Indian Army, ie, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within two weeks of announcement of written result.

They also have to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.