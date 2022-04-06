UPSC IES ISS 2022: Notification Release Date, Exam Date, and Other Details
UPSC IES ISS 2022: Everything you need to know about registration and exam dates.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will formally declare the notification for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2022 today, on Wednesday, 6 April.
Candidates can keep checking the official website to know when the notification will be released by the UPSC.
Candidates can check the notification once it is out on the website: upsc.gov.in.
The official website also has information regarding the important dates and other details that the candidates might need to check.
Candidates should also note that the online registrations for the IES and ISS examination will continue till 26 April 2022.
The ones who want to apply are requested to complete the process within the deadline if they want to sit for the examination.
UPSC IES ISS 2022: Important Dates
Here are a few important dates related to UPSC IES ISS 2022 that the candidates interested to apply should remember:
The registration process for the UPSC IES ISS 2022 will formally begin on Wednesday, 6 April.
The registration process is scheduled to end on 26 April 2022. Candidates should fill out the form on or before the last date.
As per the UPSC calendar, the IES ISS 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted from 24 June 2022 to 26 June 2022.
The admit card will be distributed three days before the exam.
