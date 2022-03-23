UPSC CSE Mains 2021 Interview Schedule Announced: Check Personality Test Dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, released the interview (personality test) schedule (dates) for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam (CSE) 2021.

According to the official notice released by the UPSC, the CSE personality test is scheduled to commence from 5 April 2022 and will go on till 26 May.

"On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 17 March 2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 from 05 April 2022," reads the official notice.