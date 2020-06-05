The revised schedule of UPSC civil services preliminary examination is expected to be announced on Friday, 5 June. The announcement was originally planned for 20 May but has been rescheduled.Earlier on 4 May, the Union Public Service Commission had announced that it has decided to postpone the civil services preliminary exam “until further notice”. The exam was scheduled to be held on on 31 MayThe Commission had also deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) for the UPSC (IAS) Exam 2019 which were scheduled between 23 March and 3 April 2020. No announcements have been made in regard of these interviews so far. It is likely that the commission may announce the dates for these on Friday.The exam is likely to be held in July if the announcement for the UPSC IAS Prelims are made on Friday. In an earlier notification, the commission assured aspirants that they will be given at least a one month’s notice as many aspirants would need sufficient time to reach their exam centres once the admit cards are released.Candidates can check the revised dates for the exam online after they are released on 5 June at upsc.gov.in.The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination and (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts.Every year more than seven lakh candidates register for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.