UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 DAF Released
Last date to fill UPSC CSE Main DAF is 1 December 2021.
UPSC Main Exam DAF: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 22 November, released the Detailed Application Form - I (DAF – I) for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021.
Candidates who have cleared UPSC CSE prelims exam 2021 are required to fill DAF in order to apply for the UPSC CSE Main exam.
Qualified candidates can fill UPSC CSE DAF on the official website of the UPSC: upsc.gov.in.
How To Fill UPSC CSE Main Exam 2021 DAF?
Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in
Click on 'DAF - I: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021' on the homepage
Tap on 'Click here' link
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021'
Enter your login ID (roll number) and password
Click on Login
Fill the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the fee
According to the official notification, candidates applying for Civil Services (Main) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs 200. Female, SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempt from payment of fee.
For detailed instruction on how to fill the form, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.
UPSC CSE 2021 main examination is scheduled to be held on 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16 January 2022.
This year, UPSC has also notified that it will allow candidates to confirm/ change their choice of exam centre for UPSC CSE 2021 through Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-1).
