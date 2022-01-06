UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 to Begin from Tomorrow: Check Exam Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to commence Civil Services Main 2021 examination from Friday, January 2022. The exams are scheduled to take place on 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 January 2022.

"After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022," reads the official notification released by UPSC.