UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 to Begin from Tomorrow: Check Exam Details
UPSC CSE Mains admit card was released by the commission on 15 December 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to commence Civil Services Main 2021 examination from Friday, January 2022. The exams are scheduled to take place on 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 January 2022.
"After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022," reads the official notification released by UPSC.
UPSC CMS 2021: Result Declared
UPSC CSE Mains admit card was released by the commission on 15 December 2021. Candidates who still haven't downloaded the admit card can do it from the official website of UPSC.
UPSC Civil Service Main Exam Pattern
The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test.
Paper A (Indian Language): 300 marks
Paper B (English): 300 marks
Paper 1 (Essay): 250 marks
Paper 2 (General Studies - 1): 250 marks
Paper 3 (General Studies - 2): 250 marks
Paper 4 (General Studies - 3): 250 marks
Paper 5 (General Studies - 4): 250 marks
Paper 6 (Optional Subject - Paper 1): 250 marks
Paper 7 (Optional Subject - Paper 2): 250 marks
Personality Test: 275 marks
Total marks: 2025 Marks
UPSC Civil Service Mains: Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates are required to download their admit card from the official website.
All candidates must adhere to the reporting time mentioned in their admit card.
A valid ID proof should be carried along with the admit card.
All candidates should carry their own sanitizers in transparent bottles and adhere to all Covid-19 norms in the examination hall.
For more details about UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.