SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 35 Posts, Details Here

The State Bank of India released a notification on 27 April 2022 inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the 35 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies. The application process will end on 17 May 2022.

The candidates who are interested can apply for the SBI SCO recruitment process on the official website at sbi.co.in. The exam is expected to be conducted on 25 June and the admit cards will be released for download on 17 May 2022.