SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2020 Answer Key Out, Raise Objections by 28 Nov

SSC Stenographer Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 25 November, released the provisional answer keys for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020. Response sheets of candidates were also released along with the answer keys.

Candidates who appeared for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ 2020 exam can download the answer keys and their response sheet from the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.