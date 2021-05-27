SSC MTS 2020 Exam Scheduled in July, Check Details
SSC MTS examination will consist of a computer-based examination (Paper-I) and a descriptive-type paper (Paper-II).
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to conduct Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) exam in July 2021. The notification was released in February.
As per the official notification, SSC MTS 2020 tier-1 exam is scheduled from 1-20 July 2021. However, the date is tentative as SSC has already postponed many exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The candidates selected for SSC’s MTS posts will be paid ‘in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission’, reads the notification.
SSC MTS Exam Details
Paper 1 (computer-based examination) will include:
- General English: 25 marks
- General Intelligence & Reasoning: 25 marks
- Numerical Aptitude: 25 marks
- General Awareness: 25 marks
Whereas, Paper 2 will be descriptive type in pen-and-paper mode, in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the Schedule-VIII of the Constitution.
For more details, candidates can check the detailed advertisement.
