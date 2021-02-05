SSC MTS Registration Commences, Exam in July
Registration for SSC MTS exam commences from 5 February, and will go on till 21 March.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) exam on Friday, 5 February 2021. The process of filling online application form also begins on 5 February. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at SSC’s official website: https://ssc.nic.in/
SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 is scheduled from 1 July to 20 July 2021. Whereas, the Tier 2 descriptive paper is scheduled on 21 November 2021.
Important Dates
Registration for SSC MTS exam commences from 5 February and will go on till 21 March. Application fee can be paid through two modes: Online and offline challan. Last date to pay online fee is 23 March, and the offline challan can be generated till 25 March. Whereas, the last day to pay through offline challan is 29 March.
As per the official notification, the candidates selected for SSC’s MTS posts will be paid salary ‘in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission’.
SSC MTS Exam Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee
The exam will be a Computer Based Test and a Descriptive paper for Tier 2.
SSC MTS Exam Eligibility
The candidates must have passed matriculation examination (Class 10) or an equivalent exam from a recognised board.
Candidates willing to apply should be between 18 to 25 years of age. Upper age relaxation is provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.