SSC JE, SI, Stenographer, CHSL Exam Dates Revised, Check New Dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 18 March, announced the revision of dates of Junior Engineer (JE) 2020, Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), stenographer grade C and D, Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment exams.

The dates have been revised because of the upcoming elections in some states. The official notification reads that “in view of the Assembly Elections in some States/UT during March-April, 2021, the following modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations.”