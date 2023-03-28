SSC GD Constable Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: Date, Time & Latest Updates
SSC GD Constable Result 2023 will be out anytime soon on ssc.nic.in. Check details below.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC General Duty (GD) Constable Result 2022 anytime soon on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared in the SSC GD Constable Exam can download and check the results by following the steps mentioned below.
According to several media reports, the commission will release the SSC GD Constable Result by March end. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same.
Candidates who will qualify for the SSC GD Constable computer-based test will be eligible to appear in the other stages of the examination including PET (physical efficiency test), PST (physical standard test), DME (detailed medical examination), and RME (review medical examination).
SSC GD Constable 2022: Exam Date
The SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam was conducted by the commission from 10 January to 14 February 2023 in a computer-based test mode. The provisional answer key was out on 18 February and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till 25 February 2023.
The exact dates for the other rounds of the examination like PET, PST, DME, and RME have not been issued by the SSC. Once released, the same will be updated on the official website of the commission.
Candidates who will qualify the final round of the SSC GD Constable Exam will be selected for the various posts including CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.
The SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 was held for 50,187 vacancies.
Steps To Check SSC GD Constable Result 2023:
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in
On the appeared homepage, go to the results section
Search and click on the direct link for SSC GD Constable Result 2023
A PDF file will show up on the screen
Check the result carefully against your name and roll number
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
