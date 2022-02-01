SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF 2019 Final Result Declared
The final result for SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2019, has been declared on ssc.nic.in
The final result of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019, has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Thus, candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in, and check their respective results.
While the written exam result was already declared previously on 10 December 2021, SSC had shortlisted a total of 4,003 candidates for the Document Verification round. Out of this, 396 were female and 3,607 were male candidates.
Eventually, from this total, an aggregate of 246 female candidates and 2,480 male candidates provisionally qualified for appointment to posts of SI in the Delhi Police.
On the other hand, out of the 2,365 vacancies of SIs in CAPFs, a total of 2361 candidates have been selected.
SSC SI, CAPF 2019 Result: How To Check
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Navigate to the 'Result' tab and click on the link that reads 'SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2019'
You will be redirected to a new window wherein you will be able to check your result.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Additionally, candidates must note that the SSC will release the detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates between 4 February 2022 and 23 February 2022 on its official website.
