SSC GD Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Soon: Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket
SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 is likely to be out soon on ssc.nic.in.
SSC GD Answer Key 2023 Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the General Duty (GD) Constable Answer key anytime soon on the official website – ssc.nic.in.
Once released, the candidates would be able to download and check the SSC GD Answer Key 2023 PDF by following the steps mentioned below.
The SSC GD Constable Exam 2023 was held by the concerned authorities from 10 to 14 February 2023 via a CBT mode across different examination centres in India.
The SSC GD Exam is held by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit candidates for General Duty Constable posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.
To become eligible for the SSC General Duty Constable post, candidates have to qualify all the four stage of the examination including Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination.
Steps To Download the SSC GD Answer Key PDF 2023
Once released, candidates must follow the below steps to download PDF of the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023.
Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in
On the appeared home page, go to the 'Latest News' section'
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the SSC GD Answer Key 2023
A login page will be displayed on your screen
Enter the required login details
Hit the submit option
Your SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen
Download the PDF
Save and print a copy for future reference
