SSC Exam Dates 2023: Schedule For SSC JE, Stenographer, Translator Exams Out

Check the dates for all the three exams for the posts of JE, Stenographer, and translators that will be in October

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
i

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has announced the SSC Exam Dates for the post of Stenographer, Junior Hindi Translator and Junior Engineer. The interested candidates eligible for the posts can register for the exam.

The registered candidates will be able to download the schedule from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “The Commission has decided to conduct the following examinations in the month of October, 2023 as per the schedule given below. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.”

The SSC shall soon release the admit cards for the various exams.

SSC Exam Dates 2023

  1. Junior Engineer exam- 9, 10, and 11 October 2023

  2. Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2023- 12 and 13 October 2023

  3. Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam- 16 October 2023

How to Download SSC Exam Dates PDF?

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the link “Important Notice”

  3. Your SSC exam schedule will be displayed on the screen

  4. You can download the exam schedule and keep hard copy as well

