SSC CHSL Tier-2 Admit Card to Release Next Week, Exam on 14 Feb
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit cards to be released next week on regional websites. The exam will be conducted on 14 Feb.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Tier-2 of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2019 on 14 February 2021. The admit cards for the same are expected to release next week. Candidates can download it from their respective regional SSC websites. The Tier-2 exam will a be a descriptive one.
The official notification reads, “The admission certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices approximately seven days before the conduct of the Tier-II Examination.”
It further mentions that the candidates who are unable to download their admit cards may contact the concerned regional offices immediately. “The responsibility of ensuring the download of the admission certificate is solely on the candidates.”
SSC CHSL exams are being conducted to fill the vacancies of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant and sorting assistant.
SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2021: How to download Admit Card
- Visit relevant SSC regional website.
- Click on the admit card link.
- Login using your credentials.
- Admit card will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
The commission has also released the final answer key for Tier-1 examination on its website, which can be availed till 20 February 2021. Candidates will also be allowed to check their individual marks in Tier-1 exam till 18 February 2021.
