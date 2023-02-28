SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Admit Card Released – Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

SSC CHSL 2023 Admit Card Tier-I: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I examination.

Candidates who have applied for the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam can download and check their hall tickets from the regional websites. The complete list is now available on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates must remember that the SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination will be conducted by the concerned authorities from 9 to 21 March 2023. The exam will be held across different examination centres if the country.