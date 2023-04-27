SSC CGL 2022: Post Preference Window Opens Today; Last Date & Steps To Apply

According to an official notification released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2022 option-cum-preference window will open for candidates on 27 April 2023.
Candidates who want to avail post preference facility provided by the commission can visit the official website, ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the option-cum-preference posts/departments is 1 May 2023.
The SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 1 to 13 December via a CBT (computer based test) mode at different examination centers of the country.
The CGL 2022 Tier 1 result was announced by the commission on 9 February 2023. The CGL Tier 2 exam was held by the SSC from 2 to 7 March 2023 via a CBT mode.
The option-cum-preference is for candidates who appeared in the Tier II examination. Candidates can submit their posts/departments till 1st May, after the last date no request will be entertained. Those candidates who fail to avail the option-cum-preference facility will not appear in the final merit and selection list.
Steps To Apply for Post Preference for CGL 2022
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, go to the login page.
Enter the required login details.
Login with your credentials
Select your preferred posts or departments.
Fill all the required details in the option-cum-preference form.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print the confirmation page for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)