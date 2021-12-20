SSC CGL 2021: Registration To Begin From 23 December, Exam in April 2022

Recently, the SSC also declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of the SSC: ssc.nic.in.

On the basis of performance in the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam, candidates have been shortlisted for Tier 2 and Tier 3 exam.

The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 and Tier-3 exams are tentatively scheduled to be held on 28 and 29 January 2022, and 6 February 2022.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the SSC.