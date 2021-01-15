SSC CGL 2020: Last Date For Application Not to Be Extended
SSC CGL 2020: No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted.
The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has issued an importance notice for those who want to appear for Combined Graduate Level(CGL) exam. Commission confirmed that the last date of applying for CGL exam will not be extended any further. Hence, the aspirants must apply much before the closing date, i.e., 31 January 2021.
The official notification reads, “It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2020, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 31.01.2021 and not to wait till the last date. No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted.”
As per another official notice on the website, the last date to pay application fee is 2 February and the exams are scheduled to happen between 29 May and 7 June 2021.
SSC CGL 2020: Recruitment Posts
SSC will conduct Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations. Some of the posts are Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Office, Inspector, Sub- Inspector, etc. Every post has different eligibility criteria and age requirement.
SSC CGL 2020: Examination Details
The Examination will be conducted in four tiers:
- Tier-I: Computer-Based Examination
- Tier-II: Computer-Based Examination
- Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper)
- Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).
SSC CGL 2020: How to Apply
- Visit SSC’s official website - ssc.nic.in
- Click on ‘Apply’ link on the home page.
- Fill in the application form.
- Submit and download a copy of it for future use.
