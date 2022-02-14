SSC CGL 2019 Final Result to be Declared Tomorrow: Here's How to Check
Candidates will be able to check SSC CGL 2019 result on ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), according to the recent status report of results, is expected to declare the final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2019 on Tuesday, 15 February 2022.
SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test, comprising of Data entry Speed Test (DEST), Power Point Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS Power Point), and Spread Sheet (MS Excel), for the eligible candidates was conducted on 15 and 16 September 2021.
Candidates who were shortlisted for skill test will be able to check their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
How to Check SSC CGL 2019 Final Result?
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on 'Results' tab on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 Final Result link.
You will be directed to the result PDF.
Check your name and roll number in the list of selected candidates.
Download and save it for future reference.
Meanwhile, SSC has released the tentative answer key of SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 exam. Response sheets of the candidates has also been uploaded along with the answer keys.
Candidates who appeared for the exam are allowed to challenge the answer key till Tuesday, 15 February 2022 (06 pm). They are required to pay a sum of Rs 100 per question, in order to raise objection(s) against the answer key.
Check this space regularly for further updates about SSC CGL and other exams.
