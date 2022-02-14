SSC CGL 2019 Final Result to be Declared Tomorrow: Here's How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), according to the recent status report of results, is expected to declare the final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2019 on Tuesday, 15 February 2022.

SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test, comprising of Data entry Speed Test (DEST), Power Point Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS Power Point), and Spread Sheet (MS Excel), for the eligible candidates was conducted on 15 and 16 September 2021.

Candidates who were shortlisted for skill test will be able to check their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.