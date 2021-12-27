SBI Recruitment Drive 2021: 1200 Vacancies of CBO Post Available

SBI CBO Recruitment Drive 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The age limit to apply for the SBI CBO recruitment drive 2021 is 21- 30 years. Individuals below 21 years and above 30 years are not advised to apply.

Additionally, candidates must hold work experience of a minimum of two years. Also, "Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience as on 01.12.2021 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India," is also a requirement.