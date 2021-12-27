SBI Recruitment Drive 2021: 1200 Vacancies of CBO Post Available
Interested applicants can apply for the SBI recruitment drive 2021, at sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India is currently conducting a recruitment drive for a total number of 1200 posts of Circle-Based Officers. Interested candidates can apply online for the same on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Candidates must note that the registration process for the vacancies has already commenced from 9 December 2021 and the last date to apply for this recruitment drive is 29 December 2021. Hence, all those who are interested are advised to apply as soon as possible.
The SBI CO recruitment 2021 shall be completed in 3 phases, namely an online written test, screening and interview. Candidates will eventually be selected based on their performances in each subsequent round.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Important dates
Last date to register for CBO: 29 December 2021
Online fee payment: 9 December 2021 to 26 December 2021
Last date to edit applications: 29 December 2021
Last date to print online application: 13 January 2022
SBI CBO Admit Card: 12 January 2022 (Tentatively)
SBI CBO exam date: To be announced soon.
SBI CBO Recruitment Drive 2021: Vacancy details
Ahmedabad (Gujarati): 354
Bengaluru (Kannada): 278
Bhopal (Hindi): 214
Chennai (Tamil): 276
Jaipur (Hindi): 104
SBI CBO Recruitment Drive 2021: Eligibility Criteria
The age limit to apply for the SBI CBO recruitment drive 2021 is 21- 30 years. Individuals below 21 years and above 30 years are not advised to apply.
Additionally, candidates must hold work experience of a minimum of two years. Also, "Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience as on 01.12.2021 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India," is also a requirement.
SBI CBO Recruitment Drive 2021: Salary details
The basic salary for the SBI CBO is approximately set at Rs. 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service.
The selected officers will also stand to be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances as per the rules.
For more details on the SBI CBO recruitment drive, please visit the official website of SBI mentioned above.
