SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Revised for Bulk Deposits

Check SBI revised fixed deposit interest rates here.

India's leading public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked the interest rates on Domestic Bulk Term/Fixed Deposits. Bulk deposit refers to the deposit of Rs 2 crore and above.

The bank has hiked the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits by 0.1 percent.

The revised interest rates of SBI FD are effective from 15 December 2021.
However, there has been no change in FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.

SBI Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Bulk Deposits

  • 7 days to 45 days: 3.00 percent

  • 46 days to 179 days: 3.00 percent

  • 180 days to 210 days: 3.10 percent

  • 211 days to less than 1 year: 3.10 percent

  • 1 year to less than 2 years: 3.10 percent

  • 2 years to less than 3 years: 3.10 percent

  • 3 years to less than 5 years: 3.10 percent

  • 5 years and upto 10 years: 3.10 percent

Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior Citizens

  • 7 days to 45 days: 3.50 percent

  • 46 days to 179 days: 3.50 percent

  • 180 days to 210 days: 3.60 percent

  • 211 days to less than 1 year: 3.60 percent

  • 1 year to less than 2 years: 3.60 percent

  • 2 years to less than 3 years: 3.60 percent

  • 3 years to less than 5 years: 3.60 percent

  • 5 years and upto 10 years: 3.60 percent

For details about interest rates of SBI fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore, check the official website of State Bank of India or visit your nearest branch.

