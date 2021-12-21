SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Revised for Bulk Deposits
Check SBI revised fixed deposit interest rates here.
India's leading public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked the interest rates on Domestic Bulk Term/Fixed Deposits. Bulk deposit refers to the deposit of Rs 2 crore and above.
The bank has hiked the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits by 0.1 percent.
The revised interest rates of SBI FD are effective from 15 December 2021.
SBI New ATM Withdrawal Guidelines
However, there has been no change in FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.
SBI Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Bulk Deposits
7 days to 45 days: 3.00 percent
46 days to 179 days: 3.00 percent
180 days to 210 days: 3.10 percent
211 days to less than 1 year: 3.10 percent
1 year to less than 2 years: 3.10 percent
2 years to less than 3 years: 3.10 percent
3 years to less than 5 years: 3.10 percent
5 years and upto 10 years: 3.10 percent
Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior Citizens
7 days to 45 days: 3.50 percent
46 days to 179 days: 3.50 percent
180 days to 210 days: 3.60 percent
211 days to less than 1 year: 3.60 percent
1 year to less than 2 years: 3.60 percent
2 years to less than 3 years: 3.60 percent
3 years to less than 5 years: 3.60 percent
5 years and upto 10 years: 3.60 percent
For details about interest rates of SBI fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore, check the official website of State Bank of India or visit your nearest branch.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.