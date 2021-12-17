ADVERTISEMENT

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released

Last date to download SBI PO mains exam call letter is 02 January 2022.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>SBI PO Mains admit card 2021 released on sbi.co.in.</p></div>
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card/call letter for SBI Probationary Officers (PO) mains exam 2021.

Candidates who have qualified in the SBI PO prelims exam can download their admit card for the main exam from the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in.

How To Download SBI PO Main Admit Card 2021?

  • Go to the the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

  • Click on 'careers' available on the top-right corner on the homepage

  • Go to 'Latest Announcements'

  • Click on 'Download Mains Exam Call Letter' under 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth

  • Your SBI mains admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download the admit card and print it for future use

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SBI PO mains exam will be an online test with objective questions of 200 marks and descriptive test of 50 marks.

The objective test is going to be three hours long while the descriptive test will be of 30 minutes. Here's the pattern for SBI PO mains exam.

SBI PO Mains Objective Test

  • Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 question (60 marks)

  • Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 question (60 marks)

  • General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions (40 marks)

  • English Language: 35 questions (40 marks)

SBI PO Mains Descriptive Test

SBI PO mains descriptive test will be an English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) test with two questions for total 50 marks.

For more details, candidates can check the official notification of SBI PO recruitment on the bank's website.

