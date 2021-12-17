SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released
Last date to download SBI PO mains exam call letter is 02 January 2022.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card/call letter for SBI Probationary Officers (PO) mains exam 2021.
Candidates who have qualified in the SBI PO prelims exam can download their admit card for the main exam from the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in.
Last date to download SBI PO main exam call letter is 2 January 2022.
How To Download SBI PO Main Admit Card 2021?
Go to the the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
Click on 'careers' available on the top-right corner on the homepage
Go to 'Latest Announcements'
Click on 'Download Mains Exam Call Letter' under 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth
Your SBI mains admit card will appear on the screen
Download the admit card and print it for future use
SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern and Syllabus
SBI PO mains exam will be an online test with objective questions of 200 marks and descriptive test of 50 marks.
The objective test is going to be three hours long while the descriptive test will be of 30 minutes. Here's the pattern for SBI PO mains exam.
SBI PO Mains Objective Test
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 question (60 marks)
Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 question (60 marks)
General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions (40 marks)
English Language: 35 questions (40 marks)
SBI PO Mains Descriptive Test
SBI PO mains descriptive test will be an English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) test with two questions for total 50 marks.
For more details, candidates can check the official notification of SBI PO recruitment on the bank's website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.