SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2021: Registration Date Extended

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday, 15 May, announced the decision regarding the extension of last date to register for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Candidates can now fill their online application form till 20 May 2021.

"Further the last date for filing online application and payment of fees has been extended upto 20 May 2021," reads the official notification.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at SBI's official website – sbi.co.in

A total of 5,237 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.