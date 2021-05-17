SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2021: Registration Date Extended
Candidates can now fill their SBI Junior Associate Recruitment online application form till 20 May 2021.
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday, 15 May, announced the decision regarding the extension of last date to register for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Candidates can now fill their online application form till 20 May 2021.
"Further the last date for filing online application and payment of fees has been extended upto 20 May 2021," reads the official notification.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at SBI's official website – sbi.co.in
A total of 5,237 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
SBI clerk recruitment Junior Associate preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of June 2021, while the main exam will be held on 31 July.
The notification also mentioned the guidelines for the production of “Income and Asset Certificate” by EWS candidates.
It stated that EWS candidates are required to produce for verification, the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ for the relevant financial year as per the extant DoPT guidelines, on the date of document verification, which shall be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates by the Bank.
"Hence, the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ for the relevant financial year can be obtained by the candidate on or before the date of document verification. No request for extension of time for production of ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ beyond the said date shall be entertained and if a candidate fails to produce the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ on the date of document verification, he/she will not be considered for appointment in the Bank for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & sales)," it added.
How to Apply for SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2021
- Visit SBI's official website – sbi.co.in
- Click on 'Careers' on the top-right corner on the home page
- Go to latest announcements and click on 'Apply online' under junior associate recruitment post
- Register yourself using important details
- Login using your registered credentials
- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
- Submit the form and pay the application fee.
