SBI Junior Associate Recruitment: Admit Cards Expected on 1 June

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit cards/call letters for the SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment exam on 1 June 2021.

SBI on 27 April 2021 commenced the application process of SBI clerk Junior Associate recruitment on its website: sbi.co.in. Registration for the same concluded on 20 May 2021.

A total of 5,237 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.