SBI Junior Associate Recruitment: Admit Cards Expected on 1 June

The SBI Junior Associate Recruitment preliminary exam is expected to be conducted in June 2021 (tentatively).

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Admit Card for 5,237 Junior Associate Vacancies prelims exam to be released on 1 June. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit cards/call letters for the SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment exam on 1 June 2021.

SBI on 27 April 2021 commenced the application process of SBI clerk Junior Associate recruitment on its website: sbi.co.in. Registration for the same concluded on 20 May 2021.

A total of 5,237 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The SBI Junior Associate Recruitment preliminary exam is expected to be conducted in June 2021 (tentatively).

The official notification reads, "The candidates should download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website from 01.06.2021 onwards (Tentatively)."

Also Read

SBI Clerk 2021 Pharmacist Exam Admit Cards Released

SBI Clerk 2021 Pharmacist Exam Admit Cards Released

Exam Pattern

The notification further states that the SBI Junior Associates recruitment prelims exam will be an objective test of 100 marks conducted in online mode. It would consist of three sections:

  • English language - 30 marks
  • Numerical Ability - 35 marks
  • Reasoning Ability - 35 marks

Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be conducted tentatively on 31 July 2021.

Also Read

SBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5,237 Junior Associate Vacancies

SBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5,237 Junior Associate Vacancies

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!