SBI Junior Associate Recruitment: Admit Cards Expected on 1 June
The SBI Junior Associate Recruitment preliminary exam is expected to be conducted in June 2021 (tentatively).
The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit cards/call letters for the SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment exam on 1 June 2021.
SBI on 27 April 2021 commenced the application process of SBI clerk Junior Associate recruitment on its website: sbi.co.in. Registration for the same concluded on 20 May 2021.
A total of 5,237 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
The official notification reads, "The candidates should download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website from 01.06.2021 onwards (Tentatively)."
Exam Pattern
The notification further states that the SBI Junior Associates recruitment prelims exam will be an objective test of 100 marks conducted in online mode. It would consist of three sections:
- English language - 30 marks
- Numerical Ability - 35 marks
- Reasoning Ability - 35 marks
Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be conducted tentatively on 31 July 2021.
