RRB NTPC, Group D and Other Exams to Begin on 15 December

Railway recruitment board (RRB) exams for the selection to Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), Group D, Ministerial and Isolated Category posts will begin on 15 December.

The official schedule of RRB NTPC, Group D, Ministerial and Isolated Category posts has not been released so far. The detail schedule, once released, will be available on the official RRB website.

Here is what we know so far regarding the RRB 2020 Exams: