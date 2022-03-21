RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon, Download From the Website
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 to release shortly on the official website.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to release the admit card for the RBI Assistant Recruitment Examination 2022 today which is on Monday, 21 March 2022.
The RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 is scheduled to release shortly on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - rbi.org.in.
Candidates can download the admit card from the official website once it is officially released.
Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the official website for more details.
The ones who want to download their RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 from the official website can log in to their accounts using the Registration Number and Password.
Candidates appearing for the RBI Assistant Recruitment Examination 2022 should note that the admit cards will be out soon today, on 21 March 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct a written examination for 950 posts on 26 March and 27 March 2022.
It is to be noted that the candidates who qualify for the Preliminary Round will be considered eligible to appear for the main examination.
Candidates should remember that the RBI Assistant Mains Examination is scheduled to be held in May 2022.
All the other important information regarding the examination dates and the admit card release is stated on the official website - rbi.org.in.
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 Download Steps
The RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 will be released soon today, on 21 March 2022.
Here is a step-by-step process that the candidates need to follow to download the admit card from the official website:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - rbi.org.in.
Step 2: Click on the tab that states Vacancies.
Step 3: Go to the RBI Assistant Recruitment Admit Card 2022 link.
Step 4: A new page will open on your screen.
Step 5: Enter your ID and Password to login into your account.
Step 6: Click on the submit button after checking all the details.
Step 7: The RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card will display on your screen.
Step 8: Download the admit card and take a printout.
Candidates will also be provided with an information handout along with the admit cards.
They are requested to read all the information carefully to avoid any mishap during the examination.
