'I'm a Nursing Officer at RML Hosp; I've Been Terminated; What Will I Do Now?'

Producer: Varsha

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

On 15 December 2022, the contractual nursing officers of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia's Hospital were terminated from their jobs.

I'm Josy MJ, one of the contractual workers who lost my job that day. I joined RML as a nursing officer on 3 June 2009. Despite facing many issues, I have worked there for around 13-14 years.

Now, I have lost my job, which was my only source of income.