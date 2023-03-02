OSSC TGT Admit Card 2023 Out for Arts, PCM and CBZ Posts; Steps to Download Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for prelim exams for the posts of TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ)) today, 2 March 2023. The admit card for these posts have been released under the Regular Teacher-2022 recruitment.

Interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in. The OSSC TGT prelim exam for Arts, Science (PCM), and Science (CBZ) will be held from 10 to 13 March 2023.

These exams will be conducted in three batches via Computer Based Recruitment Test mode. The students will have to answer 100 questions for 1 mark each in the duration of 2 hours.

Here are the steps candidates can follow to download the admit card from the official website.