OSSC TGT Admit Card 2023 Out for Arts, PCM and CBZ Posts; Steps to Download Here
Candidates who have registered for the OSSC TGT Prelim exam 2023 can download admit card at ossc.gov.in
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for prelim exams for the posts of TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ)) today, 2 March 2023. The admit card for these posts have been released under the Regular Teacher-2022 recruitment.
Interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in. The OSSC TGT prelim exam for Arts, Science (PCM), and Science (CBZ) will be held from 10 to 13 March 2023.
These exams will be conducted in three batches via Computer Based Recruitment Test mode. The students will have to answer 100 questions for 1 mark each in the duration of 2 hours.
Here are the steps candidates can follow to download the admit card from the official website.
How tp Download OSSC TGT Admit Card 2023?
Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Download Admission Letter for the post of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under S & ME Department”.
You will have to enter the required details to login.
The OSSC TGT admit card will be displayed on the screen.
You can download and take the printout for future reference.
As per the notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies, out of which 1970 are for TGT Arts, 1419 for TGT PCM, and 1205 for TGT CBZ.
