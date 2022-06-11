ADVERTISEMENT

MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Admit Card Released

MPPSC Prelims admit card can be download online form the official website: mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the admit card/ hall ticket for prelims exams of State Service and State Forest Service recruitment 2022. Admit cards have been released on the official website of the commission.

Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service exam can download their admit cards for prelims from the official website of the commission: mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Exam Date: MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 19 June 2022. The first session (General Studies) of the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, which will be followed by the second session (aptitude test) from 02:15 pm to 04:15 pm.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card for MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service prelims exam.

How to Download MPPSC Prelims Admit Card State Service and State Forest Service Exam?

  • Go to the official website of MPPSC: mppsc.mp.gov.in

  • Click 'Admit Cards' link available on the right side of the home page

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on the admit card link

  • Key in your exam credential and login

  • Your MPPSC admit card will be appear on the screen

  • Check the details and download your admit card

  • Print your admit card for exam day and future reference

All candidates are advised to check the information in their admit cards carefully and follow the reporting time mentioned in it.

Check this space regularly for further updates about MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service exam.

