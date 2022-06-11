MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Admit Card Released

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the admit card/ hall ticket for prelims exams of State Service and State Forest Service recruitment 2022. Admit cards have been released on the official website of the commission.

Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service exam can download their admit cards for prelims from the official website of the commission: mppsc.mp.gov.in.