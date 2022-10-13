MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 posts at mpvidhansabha.nic.in
Interested candidates can apply for the MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment drive at mpvidhansabha.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat has released a notification to invite interested candidates to apply for Assistant and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website of MP Vidhan Sabha at mpvidhansabha.nic.in.
The MP recruitment drive is being held to fill up 55 posts in the organization. The registration process began on 11 October and the last date to apply for same is 10 November 2022. The candidates have to pay their fees till 10 November 2022. Know about the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details below.
MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Assistant Grade AG-3: 40 Posts
Steno Typist: 2 Posts
Security Guard: 13 Posts
MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Assistant Grade-III- 12th Pass with a Computer Course and Typing course
Steno Typist- 12th Pass with a Computer Course and Typing + Steno
Security Guard- 12th Pass with a Physical Standard
The candidates willing to apply for the MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022 must be 18 to 40 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved categories as per the government rules.
MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Application Fees
The application fees for general category candidates is ₹450/- and ₹300/- for OBC/EWS SC/ST category candidates.
The candidates will have to pay the fees through online mode- net banking, credit or debit card.
MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Written Exam (50 Marks)
Skill Test/ Physical Test (50 Marks)
Interview (15 Marks)
Document Verification
Medical Examination
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.