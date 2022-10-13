MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 posts at mpvidhansabha.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat has released a notification to invite interested candidates to apply for Assistant and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website of MP Vidhan Sabha at mpvidhansabha.nic.in.

The MP recruitment drive is being held to fill up 55 posts in the organization. The registration process began on 11 October and the last date to apply for same is 10 November 2022. The candidates have to pay their fees till 10 November 2022. Know about the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details below.