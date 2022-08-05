ADVERTISEMENT

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Assistant, Assistant Manager & Others

Know about the salary, eligibility criteria, and other details for LIC HFL Recruitment 2022.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Housing Finance has released the notification for the LIC HFL Recruitment 2022. The notification has been released for the posts of assistant and assistant managers.

Candidates willing to apply for the LIC recruitment can submit their applications from 4 August 2022 on lichousing.com. Candidates will have to submit an application fee of Rs 800 for both the posts through online modes of payment. The last date to apply is 25 August 2022

The recruitment examination for registered candidates will be conducted in the months of September and October 2022. Let's take a look at the age limit, educational qualification, salary, and other details.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of 80 posts are available, out of which 50 posts are vacant for the post of assistant and 30 are available for the post of assistant manager under the LIC HFL Recruitment 2022.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Registrations begins – 4 August 2022

  • Last date to apply – 25 August 2022

  • Admit card for exam – 7 to 14 days before exam

  • Online Recruitment Examination – September to October 2022

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Graduates born between 2 January 1994 and 1 January 2021 (both dates inclusive) can apply for the vacancies for assistant and assistant managers.

DME candidates must be 21 to 40 years old in order to apply.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Assistant: Graduate (minimum aggregate 55 percent marks). Course completed through correspondence/ distance/part-time are not eligible.

Assistant Manager (DME): Graduate in any discipline with 50 percent marks or postgraduate in any discipline. MBA in marketing/finance will be given preference.

Assistant Manager (Others): Graduate (minimum aggregate 60 percent marks) or postgraduate in any discipline. Courses completed through correspondence/distance/part-time are not eligible.

How To Apply for LIC HFL Recruitment 2022?

  1. Visit the official website at lichousing.com

  2. On the home page, click on the ‘Careers’ tab

  3. Click on the link that reads ‘’Apply Online” under the notification

  4. Register and enter your credentials

  5. Fill in the application and upload all the required documents

  6. Pay the application fee and submit the application.

  7. Download and take a printout for future references.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The final merit list of selected candidates will be prepared on the basis of combined marks of online examination and interview for assistant and assistant manager (others category). The combined marks and work experience in the company as DME, online examination, and interview for assistant manager (DME category) will also be taken into consideration.

The final selection will be strictly based on the merit ranking, subject to minimum qualifying marks in the interview. The company reserves the right to change the selection procedure, if necessary.

