LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Assistant, Assistant Manager & Others
Know about the salary, eligibility criteria, and other details for LIC HFL Recruitment 2022.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Housing Finance has released the notification for the LIC HFL Recruitment 2022. The notification has been released for the posts of assistant and assistant managers.
Candidates willing to apply for the LIC recruitment can submit their applications from 4 August 2022 on lichousing.com. Candidates will have to submit an application fee of Rs 800 for both the posts through online modes of payment. The last date to apply is 25 August 2022
The recruitment examination for registered candidates will be conducted in the months of September and October 2022. Let's take a look at the age limit, educational qualification, salary, and other details.
LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
A total of 80 posts are available, out of which 50 posts are vacant for the post of assistant and 30 are available for the post of assistant manager under the LIC HFL Recruitment 2022.
LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Registrations begins – 4 August 2022
Last date to apply – 25 August 2022
Admit card for exam – 7 to 14 days before exam
Online Recruitment Examination – September to October 2022
LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Graduates born between 2 January 1994 and 1 January 2021 (both dates inclusive) can apply for the vacancies for assistant and assistant managers.
DME candidates must be 21 to 40 years old in order to apply.
LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
Assistant: Graduate (minimum aggregate 55 percent marks). Course completed through correspondence/ distance/part-time are not eligible.
Assistant Manager (DME): Graduate in any discipline with 50 percent marks or postgraduate in any discipline. MBA in marketing/finance will be given preference.
Assistant Manager (Others): Graduate (minimum aggregate 60 percent marks) or postgraduate in any discipline. Courses completed through correspondence/distance/part-time are not eligible.
How To Apply for LIC HFL Recruitment 2022?
Visit the official website at lichousing.com
On the home page, click on the ‘Careers’ tab
Click on the link that reads ‘’Apply Online” under the notification
Register and enter your credentials
Fill in the application and upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit the application.
Download and take a printout for future references.
LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The final merit list of selected candidates will be prepared on the basis of combined marks of online examination and interview for assistant and assistant manager (others category). The combined marks and work experience in the company as DME, online examination, and interview for assistant manager (DME category) will also be taken into consideration.
The final selection will be strictly based on the merit ranking, subject to minimum qualifying marks in the interview. The company reserves the right to change the selection procedure, if necessary.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.