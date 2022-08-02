Karnataka Bank Clerk Result 2022 Declared on karnatakabank.com
Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview after the online test.
Karnataka Bank has declared the results for its online examination for the appointment of clerks at its branches across the country. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website at karnatakabank.com and check their results under the careers tab.
The online exam was conducted on July 16 and 17 at exam centers across various parts of the country. Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview after the online test. The interview will be conducted at the bank's head office located in Mangaluru.
The official notification read, “Selected candidates will be on probation for a period of six months and on satisfactory completion of the probationary period, will be confirmed, subject to rules and regulations of the Bank. Salary will be as per All India Level Settlements (Current CTC will be approximately `43,000/- per month.).”
How To check Karnataka Bank Clerk Result 2022?
Go to the official website at karnatakabank.com.
On the home page, click on the careers portal link or visit karnatakabank.com/careers.
Go to 'Results of the online examination held on 16-07-2022 and 17-07-2022.'
Enter your registration number/examination roll number and date of birth for login.
Submit, and your result will be displayed on the screen.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.