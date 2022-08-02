Karnataka Bank Clerk Result 2022 Declared on karnatakabank.com

Karnataka Bank has declared the results for its online examination for the appointment of clerks at its branches across the country. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website at karnatakabank.com and check their results under the careers tab.

The online exam was conducted on July 16 and 17 at exam centers across various parts of the country. Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview after the online test. The interview will be conducted at the bank's head office located in Mangaluru.