ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: 19 Vacancies For Graduate Teacher & Other posts
Know the eligibility criteria, selection process, and steps to apply for ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022
Indian Space Research Organisation- Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO-SDSC has released the notifications inviting candidates to apply for Post Graduate Teacher and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official site of SDSC at shar.gov.in.
This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 19 posts in the organization. Have a look at the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.
ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts
Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1 Post
Post Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post
Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post
Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts
Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts
Trained Graduate Teacher (English): 1 Post
Trained Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post
Trained Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post
Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Male): 1 Post
Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Female): 1 Post
Primary Teacher (PRT): 5 Posts
ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Salary
Post Graduate Teacher: Rs 47,600 – 1,51,100/-
Trained Graduate Teacher: Rs. 47,600 – 1,51,100/
Primary Teacher: Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-
ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The candidates will be selected through a Written Test and Skill Test. Based on the performance in the Written Test, candidates will be shortlisted for Skill Test.
ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees
The Application Fee is set at Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for each application. All candidates have to uniformly pay Rs.750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty only) per application as Processing fee. The Processing fee will be refunded to candidates who appear in the written test.
ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to Apply
To apply for the Graduate Teacher and other positions at ISRO, candidates need to visit the official website at shar.gov.in.
Then, click on the application link available on the homepage.
Fill out the application form and upload the required details.
Candidates need to pay the application fees.
Click on the submit button.
Take a printout of the application form for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.