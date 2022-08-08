ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: 19 Vacancies For Graduate Teacher & Other posts

Know the eligibility criteria, selection process, and steps to apply for ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
2 min read
ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: 19 Vacancies For Graduate Teacher & Other posts
i

Indian Space Research Organisation- Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO-SDSC has released the notifications inviting candidates to apply for Post Graduate Teacher and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official site of SDSC at shar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 19 posts in the organization. Have a look at the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts

  • Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1 Post

  • Post Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post

  • Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post

  • Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts

  • Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts

  • Trained Graduate Teacher (English): 1 Post

  • Trained Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post

  • Trained Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post

  • Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Male): 1 Post

  • Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Female): 1 Post

  • Primary Teacher (PRT): 5 Posts

Also Read

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 112 Tradesman Mate Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 112 Tradesman Mate Posts
ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

  • Post Graduate Teacher: Rs 47,600 – 1,51,100/-

  • Trained Graduate Teacher: Rs. 47,600 – 1,51,100/

  • Primary Teacher: Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected through a Written Test and Skill Test. Based on the performance in the Written Test, candidates will be shortlisted for Skill Test.

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The Application Fee is set at Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for each application. All candidates have to uniformly pay Rs.750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty only) per application as Processing fee. The Processing fee will be refunded to candidates who appear in the written test.

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to Apply 

  1. To apply for the Graduate Teacher and other positions at ISRO, candidates need to visit the official website at shar.gov.in.

  2. Then, click on the application link available on the homepage.

  3. Fill out the application form and upload the required details.

  4. Candidates need to pay the application fees.

  5. Click on the submit button.

  6. Take a printout of the application form for future use.

Also Read

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 61 Assistant Engineer Posts, Details Here

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 61 Assistant Engineer Posts, Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×