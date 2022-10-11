IRCTC Recruitment 2022: 80 Apprentice Trainee Vacancies, Steps to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IRCTC Apprentice trainee posts at irctc.com
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has notified people about the IRCTC recruitment process for filling in the posts of Apprentice Trainees (ITI). Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process and vacancies on the official website at irctc.com or apprenticeship.gov.in
The candidates can apply for the vacancies till 25 October 2022. The IRCTC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 80 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Trainees in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) trade/discipline for a period of one year.
IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the matriculation Examination with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized Board. ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in the COPA trade.
Candidates willing to apply for the recruitment process must be between 15 to 25 years of age as on 1 April 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved category candidates.
Selected candidates will be under a training period for 1 year on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the matriculation examination.
How to Apply For IRCTC Recruitment 2022?
Visit the official website of IRCTC at irctc.com
On the homepage, click on the New Openings section.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Engagement of apprentices in IRCTC North Zone, New Delhi".
A new window will appear where you will get the PDF of IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022.
Download and save the IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022 for your future reference.
