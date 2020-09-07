India Post GDS Recruitment: Over 5,000 Vacancies, Check Guidelines

India Post has invited online applications to fill 5,222 vacancies for the Gramin Dak Sevaks in the Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before 30 September.

Out of the 5,222 vacancies of GDS, 2,060 vacancies are in Odisha circle and 3,162 in the Tamil Nadu circle.

India Post is holding the recruitment process to fill up Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak posts in the Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles.