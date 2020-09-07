India Post GDS Recruitment: Over 5,000 Vacancies, Check Guidelines
Out of the 5,222 vacancies of GDS, 2,060 vacancies are in Odisha circle and 3,162 in the Tamil Nadu circle.
India Post has invited online applications to fill 5,222 vacancies for the Gramin Dak Sevaks in the Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before 30 September.
Out of the 5,222 vacancies of GDS, 2,060 vacancies are in Odisha circle and 3,162 in the Tamil Nadu circle.
India Post is holding the recruitment process to fill up Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak posts in the Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles.
India Post 2020 GDS Recruitment Age Limit
A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old as on 1 September 2020. The upper age limit will be relaxed by five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and 10 years for disabled candidates.
India Post 2020 GDS Recruitment Educational Qualification
1. A candidate should have passed class 10 from any recognised board of school education. Candidates who have passed the class 10 boards in the first attempt will be given preferences.
2. Candidates must have knowledge of the local language.
For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.