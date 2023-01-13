IBPS PO/MT XII Mains Scorecard 2022 Released on ibps.in, Steps to Download Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the results for the CRP Main exam for the recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees yesterday, 12 January 2023. Candidates who appeared for the online exam can check their results at the official website- ibps.in

The results will be available for download from 5 February. The interview round is expected to be conducted in February. The online main exam was conducted on 26 November 2023.

Candidates must know that the cutoffs for IBPS PO Mains 2022 were applied in two stages - (i) on scores in individual tests (ii) on total weighted scores.