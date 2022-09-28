IBPS Clerk Prelims Results Released at ibps.in, Steps To Check & Download Here
Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam can check the results at ibps.in.
The scores for the preliminary online exams have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the post of Clerk. Candidates who appeared for the clerk preliminary exam can check and download the result at the official website – ibps.in.
The Clerk exams are being conducted to fill up 6,035 vacancies. The exam was conducted in on 3 and 4 October while the Mains exam is scheduled to be held in October. Candidates will have to use their registration number and password to login. Candidates who have attained passing marks in preliminary exams will be eligible for appearing in Mains exam. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more updates.
How To Check IBPS Clerk Preliminary Result?
Go to the official website IBPS at ibps.in
You will have to search and click on score display link for Clerk online preliminary examination
Enter the registration number and password to login
The result will appear on the screen
Check the scores and download the result for future use
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: IBPS Clerk Exam IBPS Clerk Prelims
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.