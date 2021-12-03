IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam to Be Conducted Tomorrow: Exam Syllabus and Guidelines

IBPS PO Prelims: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO) preliminary exam 2021 is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 4 December. IBPS PO prelims exam will conclude on 11 December.

Admit card/call letter for the same was released by IBPS on 20 November 2021.

Candidates who haven't downloaded their admit card can do it from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.