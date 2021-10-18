IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Here's How to Apply
Last date to apply online for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 is 27 October 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the registration process for recruitment of clerks in various public sector banks on 27 October 2021.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
How to Apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021?
Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
Click on CRP Clerical on home page
Now, click on 'Common Recruitment process for Clerical Cadre XI'
Go to 'Click here to apply online for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks XI (CRP-Clerks-XI)'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Click here for new registration'
Enter your details and register
After successful registration, enter your registration number and password
Click on 'Submit'
Fill the application form and upload the required documents/ photographs
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Application fees for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021 is Rs 850. However, SC. ST, PWBD, EXSM candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 175.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Preliminary and Main Exam Syllabus
Prelims Syllabus (60 minutes duration)
English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks
Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks
Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks
Main Exam Syllabus (160 minutes duration)
General/ Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks
General English: 40 questions, 40 marks
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions, 60 marks
Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks
